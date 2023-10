Siri (hand) is expected to be included on the Rays' Wild Card Series roster, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri has been on the shelf since mid-September with a hairline fracture in his right hand but proclaimed himself ready to go after taking batting practice at Tropicana Field on Monday. Tampa Bay is expected to concur with the outfielder's assessment and also seems likely to include him in Tuesday's lineup against left-hander Jordan Montgomery.