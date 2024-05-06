Siri is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

While starting both of the Rays' last two games after serving a two-game suspension, Siri went 0-for-5 with two strikeouts and committed an error. With his average now sitting at .176 through 31 games this season and with his defense grading out poorly compared to the previous two years, Siri's standing atop the depth chart in center field could be on shaky ground. Jonny DeLuca will draw the start in center Monday after previously manning right field alongside Siri the past two days.