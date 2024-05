Siri (thigh) went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts during Saturday's 3-1 win against the Mets.

The 28-year-old was unavailable the previous two games while serving a suspension but was back in center field Saturday for the Rays. The thigh injury Siri suffered on a hit-by-pitch Tuesday also no longer seems to be a concern. He's back in center field for Sunday's series finale, batting ninth.