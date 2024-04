Siri went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a double in Monday's loss to Texas. He was also hit by a pitch.

Siri doubled in the third inning before launching a two-run shot in the seventh. It was his first multi-hit game of the year and he's now slashing .294/.400/.529 with two extra-base hits and three steals. However, he owns an unsightly 1:7 BB:K through 20 plate appearances.