Siri went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Friday against the White Sox.

Siri has been in and out of the lineup since Sunday while dealing with kidney stones. Per MLB.com, he had a procedure to resolve the issue and is no longer expected to be affected. Siri's performance at the plate is a different issue, as he's currently striking out at a 43.8 percent clip and could lose playing time with the imminent return of Josh Lowe (oblique).