Rays manager Kevin Cash said he pulled Siri from Saturday's game versus the White Sox in the third inning due to a lack of effort, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri didn't show much hustle in going after an Eloy Jimenez double in the second inning and was removed for defense before the bottom of the third. Cash noted that he considers the matter closed and that there will be no carryover, so it sounds like Siri could be back in the lineup Sunday. The center fielder struck out in his lone plate appearance Saturday and has fanned at a 44.4 percent clip on the season.