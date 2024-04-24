Siri is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Siri missed time over the weekend after he was in considerable pain due to a kidney stone, but he rejoined the lineup for Monday's 7-1 loss to Detroit, starting in center field while going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts. According to Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun, Siri still hadn't passed the kidney stone as of Monday, so the Rays could be electing to limit him out of an abundance of caution while he's still dealing with some bodily discomfort. Though he's out of the lineup for a second straight day, Siri should still be available off the bench. He entered Tuesday's 4-2 loss as a late-inning defensive replacement and struck out in his lone plate appearance.