Manager Kevin Cash said that Siri is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers due to left thigh soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored before being ejected from the game in the eighth inning, when he and Brewers reliever Abner Uribe exchange punches in a benches-clearing brawl. Cash noted that Siri's thigh soreness wasn't a result of the fight but rather from being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, though he was initially able to stay in the game and made one more plate appearance prior to his ejection. With a team off day on tap Thursday, the Rays are seemingly hopeful that Siri will be ready to go for this weekend's series versus the Mets, if he doesn't face a suspension from the league for throwing punches at Uribe.