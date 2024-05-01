Share Video

Link copied!

Manager Kevin Cash said that Siri is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers due to left thigh soreness, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run scored before being ejected from the game in the eighth inning, when he and Brewers reliever Abner Uribe exchange punches in a benches-clearing brawl. Cash noted that Siri's thigh soreness wasn't a result of the fight but rather from being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning, though he was initially able to stay in the game and made one more plate appearance prior to his ejection. With a team off day on tap Thursday, the Rays are seemingly hopeful that Siri will be ready to go for this weekend's series versus the Mets, if he doesn't face a suspension from the league for throwing punches at Uribe.

More News