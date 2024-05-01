Siri went 1-for-2 with an RBI, two runs scored and was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Siri homered off Freddy Peralta in the third inning to get the Rays on the scoreboard and was hit by a pitch during his next at-bat in the fifth frame, resulting in Peralta's ejection. He came around to score in the fifth but was later ejected himself after getting into a fight with Brewers reliever Abner Uribe in the eighth inning. Despite being the most productive member of the Rays' lineup Tuesday, Siri is still slashing just .186/.276/.302 and has struck out in 41 of his 86 at-bats this season, giving him extremely little fantasy value even in the deepest of leagues.