Siri's (thigh) had his three-game suspension reduced to two games following an appeal and began serving the ban in Wednesday's 7-1 loss to the Brewers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri was handed the suspension as a result of his role in Tuesday's bench-clearing brawl with the Brewers. He ended up being held out of the lineup Wednesday with a sore left thigh, and that game will count toward his time served for the suspension. He'll serve the final game of his suspension Friday against the Mets, but he should be ready to play Saturday, assuming the thigh issue isn't still presenting complications for him.