Siri will handle a heavy workload in center field to begin the season with both Jonny DeLuca (hand) and Josh Lowe (oblique) sidelined, Kristi Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Siri was already expected to start in center field, but DeLuca and Lowe were his primary backups at the position. With both sidelined, he should be line near everyday at-bats. Siri has stated this spring that his goal is to be more aggressive on the basepaths, though he'll need to improve on his career .273 on-base percentage to provide standout production.