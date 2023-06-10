Fleming (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday.

Fleming hit the 15-day injured list with what was initially called left elbow soreness on June 2, but an MRI revealed cartilage build-up on his elbow bone as well as inflammation, issues which will evidently take at least two months to recover from. He'll visit a specialist next week to get some additional clarity, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Fleming wasn't all that impressive prior to his injury, recording a 4.62 ERA and an 11.6 percent strikeout rate, but his 48.2 innings ranked third on the team, so the Rays will have to fill those innings somehow.