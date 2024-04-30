Manager Kevin Cash stated Monday that the news on Lowe's MRI was "pretty good" and the team is monitoring him on a day-to-day basis, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was expected to be activated from the 10-day injured list over the weekend after recovering from an oblique injury that forced him to miss the first month of the 2024 campaign, but the club pushed the pause button after he felt some tightness in his right hamstring. This update from Cash is vague, so while it seems Lowe has managed to avoid a significant hamstring injury, the team has yet to provide a concrete timetable for the outfielder's return from the injured list.