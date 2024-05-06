The Rays activated Lowe (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list Monday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Lowe originally went on the IL prior to Opening Day with an oblique strain and more recently dealt with a hamstring issue during his minor-league rehab assignment. He's healthy now after resuming his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham this past Thursday and is finally ready for his 2024 Rays debut following a nearly six-week absence. The 26-year-old had a breakout 2023 campaign with Tampa Bay, hitting 20 home runs and stealing 32 bases.