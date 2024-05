Lowe (oblique/hamstring) will resume a rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe had been set to return from his oblique strain last weekend but was delayed after experiencing right hamstring tightness in a game at Durham. However, the feeling is that it was just a minor setback and he has been cleared to return to game action. Lowe will be evaluated on a day-to-day basis at Durham to determine when he can rejoin the Rays' active roster.