Lowe (hamstring) went 3-for-8 with two home runs in consecutive rehab appearances for Triple-A Durham on Saturday and Sunday.

Since resuming his rehab appearance with Durham on May, Lowe had gone 3-for-14 with seven strikeouts prior to Saturday's game, when he slugged both of his home runs. His ability to hit for power was a positive sign, though he did strike out four times between Saturday and Sunday. Nevertheless, Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Lowe's results were a step in the right direction, per MLB.com. Lowe could be a candidate to return from the 10-day injured list during the Rays' upcoming series with the White Sox that begins Monday.