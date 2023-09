Kelly (ankle) was activated Friday from the 15-day injured list, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Kelly will return to the Rays' bullpen ahead of Friday night's series opener against the Guardians after missing exactly 15 days due to a left ankle sprain. The 25-year-old rookie reliever holds a solid 3.48 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 45:14 K:BB through his first 54.1 major-league innings this season.