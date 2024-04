The Rays recalled Kelly from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

The move corresponds with the Rays placing Tyler Alexander on the bereavement list Tuesday. Kelly appeared in 57 games for the Rays in 2023, posting a 3.09 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 56:15 K:BB over 67 innings. With Triple-A Durham this season, he's thrown 3.2 scoreless innings with six strikeouts.