The Rays recalled Kelly from Triple-A Durham on Monday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Kelly had been optioned to Durham on Thursday, but he'll be eligible to return to the Rays less than a week later after Tampa Bay placed closer Pete Fairbacks (nerve-related condition) on the 15-day injured list in a corresponding move. Though the loss of Fairbanks creates a vacancy at the back end of the bullpen, Kelly is more likely to work in the middle innings during his time with the big club. Kelly has previously made four relief appearances for Tampa Bay this season, giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk over 4.2 innings.