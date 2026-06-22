Rays' Kevin Kelly: Locks down third save

Kelly earned the save Sunday against the Nationals, allowing one hit while striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning of the 4-3 win.

With Bryan Baker having worked the ninth inning Saturday, Kelly got the call to protect a one-run lead Sunday. The right-hander allowed a leadoff single to Daylen Lile, but Lile was caught stealing between strikeouts of the next two batters, helping Kelly secure his third save of the season. The veteran has been reliable lately, posting scoreless appearances in 23 of his last 25 outings. During that stretch, Kelly has recorded a sparkling 1.33 ERA while collecting 13 holds.