Rays' Kevin Kelly: Grabs fourth save

Kelly earned the save in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Royals, allowing one hit over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Kelly entered the game with two outs in the eighth inning, where he'd induce a ground out off the bat of Bobby Witt to strand runners on first and second. The right-hander came back out for the ninth and worked around a leadoff single to earn his fourth save of the year. Kelly has been solid overall this season, typically working in a set-up role ahead of Bryan Baker, posting a 2.42 ERA with a 0.92 WHIP and 30:7 K:BB across 39.1 innings.