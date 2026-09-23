Kelly recorded the final out of the seventh inning in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Yankees, picking up a hold while allowing one hit and no walks.

Kelly moved into a tie with Toronto's Tyler Rogers for the MLB lead in holds (32). The right-hander has coughed up six earned runs in nine innings this month, but he does have a pristine 12:0 K:BB during that time. He'll be a key component of the Tampa Bay bullpen this postseason, sporting a 2.48 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 62:11 K:BB across 72.2 innings.