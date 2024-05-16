Kelly earned a save against the Red Sox on Wednesday, striking out two batters in a perfect inning of work.

Kelly entered in the ninth inning with Tampa Bay clinging to a one-run lead, and he dispatched the first two batters he faced on strikeouts before getting Ceddanne Rafaela to ground out to wrap up his first save of the campaign. Meanwhile, Pete Fairbanks -- who is usually Tampa's closer -- pitched in the eighth inning against the heart of Boston's order and notched a hold. That usage suggests that manager Kevin Cash won't hesitate to deploy Fairbanks in the highest leverage situations, even when they come before the ninth frame. As such, other Rays relievers (including Kelly) could get save opportunities from time to time, though those chances are probably too unpredictable for fantasy managers to hassle with in leagues that don't reward holds.