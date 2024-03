The Rays optioned Kelly to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kelly had to be kept on the Rays' roster all of last season after being selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but the club is now able to send him to the minors now that they've retained his rights. The Rays typically have a constant churn among their relievers on the back end of the 40-man roster, and Kelly could be one of several hurlers who gets cycled between the big club and Durham in 2024.