Kiermaier went 1-for-4 with a triple and a walk in a win over the Orioles on Friday.

The 29-year-old's three-bagger off Orioles starter Dan Straily was already his fourth of the season. Kiermaier has reached safely in 11 consecutive games overall, and an improvement of nearly six percent in strikeout rate over last season (19.0, compared to 24.8) has helped lead to Kiermaier currently boosting his season average 43 points over last season's career-low .217 figure.