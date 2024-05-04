The Blue Jays reinstated Kiermaier (hip) from the injured list Saturday.

Kiermaier has been on the shelf since April 24 due to left hip inflammation, but he will now return to the active roster after a minimum stay on the IL. The 34-year-old was struggling to find success at the plate before his injury, slashing .193/.246/.228 across 62 plate appearances. Nathan Lukes was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.