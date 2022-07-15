Patino (oblique) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list ahead of Friday's start against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino had his rehab assignment shut down in early July due to a blister and won't be stretched out during Friday's start as a result. However, he's been cleared to rejoin the Rays ahead of Friday's series opener against the Orioles, who have won their last 10 games. The right-hander tossed 78 pitches during his rehab start July 2, but it's not yet clear how many pitches he'll be able to throw following his layoff. Tommy Romero was sent down to make room for Patino on the active roster.