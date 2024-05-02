Auer was placed on the 7-day injured list at Double-A Montgomery on April 26.

He opened the year on the shelf with a wrist injury and was activated April 23, only to be sidelined again after playing in three games. It's possible Auer aggravated the wrist issue, but there are no reports about the exact injury. He walked twice and stole two bases while only striking out three times in his first 12 plate appearances. If Auer can keep the strikeouts in check this year, he could have a post-hype breakout season, as he is one of the better athletes at Double-A but logged a 36 percent strikeout rate in 124 games last season.