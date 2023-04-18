Auer is hitting .143 with a 54.8 percent strikeout rate in seven games with Double-A Montgomery.
One of the best athletes in the upper levels of the minor leagues, Auer has four of the five tools covered, but his weak hit tool is getting exposed early in his first tour of Double-A. Despite sporting a .226 OBP, Auer already has seven steals on seven attempts through just 31 plate appearances. He just turned 22, so the Rays and dynasty managers can remain patient, as the jump from High-A to Double-A is a significant one.