Auer (wrist) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list at Double-A Montgomery on Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old landed on the shelf in early April with a wrist injury, but he's now healthy and back on Montgomery's active roster. Auer struggled at the affiliate last season with a .205/.292/.349 slash line and 35.9 percent strikeout rate in 123 games.