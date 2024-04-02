Auer will miss the first few weeks of the season for Double-A Montgomery with a wrist injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB.com reports.

Auer has all the tools except the hit tool. He didn't face much resistance in the lower levels, but the athletic outfielder hit .205 with a 36 percent strikeout rate in 124 games at Double-A as a 22-year-old. Even amid an underwhelming campaign, he managed 11 home runs and 47 steals, so there's still a very high ceiling if he is able to make massive improvements as a hitter.