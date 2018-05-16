Rays' Matt Duffy: May miss a few days
Duffy (hamstring) believes he'll avoid a stint on the disabled list but could be out a couple days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy left Tuesday's win over the Royals with hamstring tightness and was replaced by Daniel Robertson. Carlos Gomez (groin) also exited Tuesday's game, which could force the Rays to make a move if both players expect to miss a few days.
More News
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...