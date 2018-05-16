Duffy (hamstring) believes he'll avoid a stint on the disabled list but could be out a couple days, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy left Tuesday's win over the Royals with hamstring tightness and was replaced by Daniel Robertson. Carlos Gomez (groin) also exited Tuesday's game, which could force the Rays to make a move if both players expect to miss a few days.

