Triple-A Durham placed Basabe on its 7-day injured list Wednesday with a fractured right wrist, Triple-A Durham radio play-by-play broadcaster Patrick Kinas reports.

Basabe suffered the injury Tuesday, when he was hit by a pitch in his lone plate appearance during Durham's 7-4 loss to Worcester. The Rays haven't indicated whether Basabe's injury will require surgery, but given that he throws and bats from the right side, he'll likely be headed for a multi-week absence even if he doesn't require a procedure. Basabe, who appeared in 31 games for Tampa Bay last season and retains a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, was hitting .224/.270/.276 over 63 plate appearances with Durham before being shut down with the injury.