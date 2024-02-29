Rays manager Kevin Cash said Wednesday that Basabe (head) should be available to play in Grapefruit League games beginning Friday or Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Basabe was removed from Tuesday's game against the Yankees after hitting his head while sliding into third base, but he seems to have avoided a concussion. The Tampa Bay medical staff cleared him to resume baseball activities Thursday, so if all goes well in his workout, he should return to the spring lineup this weekend.