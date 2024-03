Basabe (head) is starting at shortstop and batting eighth in Friday's spring game against the Pirates, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The 23-year-old suffered a head injury while making a headfirst slide during Tuesday's contest, and he'll return to action Friday after taking the past couple days to recover. Basabe had a .218/.277/.310 slash line over 31 games in his first taste of the majors last season and is likely to open 2024 at Triple-A Durham.