Basabe is starting at shortstop and hitting eighth Saturday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Taylor Walls (personal) will be away from the team for the next couple of games, leaving Basabe as the most likely candidate to stand in at shortstop. Across his first 74 plate appearances in the majors, Basabe has maintained a .221/.284/.324 line with one home run, 10 RBI and 11 runs scored.