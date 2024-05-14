Fairbanks was unavailable to pitch Monday night against the Red Sox due to a cut on his right index finger, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash is hopeful Fairbanks will be available out of the bullpen for Tuesday's matchup. Jason Adam handled the closer duties Monday and could be called upon again Tuesday if Fairbanks can't go.
