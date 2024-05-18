Fairbanks struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his fourth save of the season in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays.

The right-hander needed only six pitches (five strikes) to dispatch the heart of Toronto's order, setting down Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero and Justin Turner. Fairbanks still isn't quite flashing his usual velocity -- he topped out at 97.3 mph with his fastball Friday after averaging 98.9 mph in 2023 -- but he hasn't seemed to miss the extra gear since coming off the IL, firing four straight hitless, scoreless appearances with a 6:0 K:BB.