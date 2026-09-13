Fairbanks earned the save in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing one run on one hit and one walk without recording a strikeout in the ninth inning.

Fairbanks was called on for his first save opportunity since returning from the injured list Wednesday and closed the door despite allowing a run. The 32-year-old's fastball velocity was down nearly three mph from his season average, so he is possibly still experiencing some rust from his hand injury. He's now 19-for-23 in save chances this year but owns an ugly 6.10 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 57:20 K:BB across 41.1 innings this season.