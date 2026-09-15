Fairbanks was removed from Monday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent arm injury, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

Fairbanks was unable to record an out in the bottom of the ninth inning and left the game with the trainer after throwing only six pitches. Monday marked his second appearance since returning from the IL due to medial nerve irritation in his pitching hand, an issue that has forced him to the shelf on two separate occasions this year. It's unclear at this time whether the same issue cropped up again for Fairbanks during Monday's save opportunity.