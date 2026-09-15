Fairbanks' removal from Monday's appearance in Arizona was due to a recurrence of medial nerve irritation in his pitching hand, Jesse Borek of MLB.com reports.

Making his second appearance since coming off the injured list, Fairbanks threw only six pitches Monday before exiting. Fairbanks has required two different trips to the 15-day injured list this season with his nerve problem, and if he needs a third it would end his season. More should be known about Fairbanks' condition prior to Tuesday's contest against the Diamondbacks. If Fairbanks is shelved, Calvin Faucher and Michael Petersen are among the candidates to fill the Marlins' closer role.