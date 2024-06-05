Fairbanks earned the save in Tuesday's 9-5 win over Miami, striking out a pair in a perfect ninth inning.

Phil Maton originally got the call in the ninth with Tampa up by four runs. However, he'd allow the Marlins to load the bases on three straight singles, forcing the Rays to turn to Fairbanks who proceeded to strike out Bryan De La Cruz and Jake Burger before coaxing a game-ending groundout from Josh Bell. It was an impressive performance from the 30-year-old right-hander, who hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 11 innings. Overall, Fairbanks is 7-for-8 in save chances with a 3.50 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB over 18 innings this season.