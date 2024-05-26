Fairbanks allowed two hits and a walk in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Royals.

Fairbanks allowed back-to-back two-out singles to load the bases, but he got Bobby Witt on a groundout to end the threat. Despite the danger, Fairbanks turned in his seventh straight scoreless outing since returning from a nerve issue in his arm. He's allowed just four baserunners in that span. The 30-year-old has a 4.50 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 18:9 K:BB and five saves over 14 innings this season.