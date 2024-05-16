Fairbanks struck out two and didn't allow a baserunner in a scoreless eighth inning to pick up a hold Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Fairbanks entered the game in the eighth inning to face the heart of the Red Sox order and needed only seven pitches to get through the frame. While effective, his usage was concerning given that he had pitched nearly exclusively as a traditional closer early in the season. It's unclear whether manager Kevin Cash might continue to mix and match the back end of his bullpen, but Fairbanks could lose save opportunities moving forward.