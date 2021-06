Arozarena went 3-for-4 with three runs, a double, a walk and an RBI in Saturday's win against the Angels.

Arozarena had gone hitless in five of his last six outings before busting out Saturday. His run-scoring single in the seventh inning rounded out the scoring and plated his first RBI in his last seven games. The 2020 postseason sensation is enjoying a productive campaign, slashing .266/.346/.426 with 10 home runs in 282 at-bats, adding 11 steals in 14 attempts.