Rays' Randy Arozarena: Not in lineup Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Arozarena is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Angels, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Networkreports.
The outfielder will get a breather after going hitless during the previous two games. Manuel Margot will shift to left field with Brett Phillips starting in the opposite corner.
