Arozarena is not starting Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

The outfielder has been hot and cold of late, recording a trio of hits in three of his last nine games but going hitless in the other six contests. Overall, he's hitting .265 with three RBI and five walks during that stretch. Brett Phillips gets the start in right field Tuesday, with Austin Meadows playing left.