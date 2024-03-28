Palacios is starting in right field and batting sixth in Thursday's opener versus the Blue Jays.
The Rays' outfield is a bit banged up, and Palacios will get the first crack in right field in place of Josh Lowe (oblique). Palacios was acquired via trade from the Cardinals over the offseason.
More News
-
Rays' Richie Palacios: Opportunity knocks•
-
Rays' Richie Palacios: Expected to serve versatile role•
-
Rays' Richie Palacios: Traded to Rays•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Lone source of runs in blowout loss•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Records second steal•
-
Cardinals' Richie Palacios: Goes yard in loss•