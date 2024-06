Palacios is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios will hit the bench along with fellow left-handed hitters Jonathan Aranda, Ben Rortvedt and Brandon Lowe as the Rays roll a full right-handed-hitting lineup versus Orioles southpaw Cole Irvin. Jonny DeLuca will replace Palacios in right field and will bat seventh.