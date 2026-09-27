Palacios went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and four RBI in Saturday's 12-1 win over the Phillies.

Palacios drove in runs in three separate trips to the plate, highlighted by a two-run single in the sixth inning. The 29-year-old has been swinging a hot bat in September, hitting .306 with five homers and 18 RBI while also swiping six bags. With one game left in the regular season, he's slashing .238/.333/.378 with 10 home runs, 57 RBI, 51 runs scored and 17 steals across a career-high 395 plate appearances.